Sisters of Pearl

After the death of her husband, Chu Pik Ha (Jessica Hsuan) returns to her maiden home with her son, in a deliberate attempt to take over the family jewelry business from her older sister Chu Pik Wan (Kiki Sheung). To prevent Ha from getting too out of hand, Wan needs her matrilocal husband Ho Cheung Hing (Bowie Lam) to create trouble for her sibling. Hing does not follow her instructions, but instead secretly helps Ha tackle her problems one by one. Wan soon comes to realize that Hing has never really got over Ha. Wan’s little sister Chu Pik Lam (Macy Chan) is still attending school and too young to deal with such family issues. Wan feels a profound sense of helplessness and becomes even more frustrated when So Lai Sheung (Joyce Tang) turns up suddenly claiming to be a mistress of her late father and pregnant with his baby. Out of respect for their father, the sisters agree to put up with Sheung for the time being until the situation becomes clearer. Shortly thereafter, Ha discovers that Sheung is just a tool of her cousin Hung Yiu Sang (Michael Tao), who has been plotting to wage a battle of wills against the Chu family.