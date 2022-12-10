Not Available

Iqiyi's self-made variety show "Sisters' Tea Party" is an international female intellectual sharing variety show with "her" value. "Tea Party Associate" Da Zuo and "Tea Party Promoter" THE9-Zhao Xiaotang co-sponsored a tea party with a sense of life ritual, leading seven members of the "Friends Group" from different countries to have a hot chat. Each issue is based on different hot topics. Extended discussions on topics in their respective countries to explore how women should define and shape their true self in the current situation, and see the world from the perspective of “her”. The program focuses on her topic, taps her value, releases her energy, condenses the multi-frequency voice of the new generation of women in the world, reconstructs the exclusive "her" conversation field, advocates the active expression of female consciousness, and conveys diverse and inclusive cultural values.