Six Films to Keep You Awake

Six chilling tales from the best horror directors from Spain: "6 Films To Keep You Awake", the spanish equivalent of the US Series "Masters of Horror". The series features the terrifying films "The Baby's Room", directed by Alex de la Iglesia ("Common Wealth"), "Xmas Tale", directed by Paco Plaza ("Werewolf Hunter"), "A Real Friend", directed by Enrique Urbizu ("Box 507"), "To Let", directed by Jaume Balaguero ("The Dark"), "Spectre", directed by Mateo Gil and "The Blame", directed by Narciso Ibanez Serrador ("1-2-3").