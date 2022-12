Not Available

tvN’s “The Sixth Sense” is directed by former “Running Man” PD Jung Chul Min and stars Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Jun So Min, Jessi, and Lovelyz’s Mijoo. Including the five members, the show will welcome one guest each week, and the six celebrities will visit locations or figures with unusual backgrounds, finding the fake among the real by unleashing their “sixth sense.”