Siyah İnci

Not Available

Hazal, beautiful young girl is engajed with Kenan, handsome young fisherman. The day before their wedding, Hazal is forced to marry Vural, successful businessman who fall in love with her since the first time he saw her working on his birthday party as a waitress. Vurals first wife, Naz, was just alike Hazal, and thats the reason why Vural fell in love with her so much, since Naz died 2 years ago and now he finds a replacement of her in Hazal. The story is telling us about the love story between Kenan who thought Hazal dumped him just for money and higher society life and who became a successful businessman with the aim of avenging them , and Hazal who tries to forget all she has been through and the way Vural stole her dreams and youth, and of course Vural who is still waiting for Hazal to love him as much as she loves Kenan.