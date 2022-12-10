Not Available

Twenty-six-part comedy series about four bachelors, who all want something better and more beautiful. They try to find happiness by boasting and lying about their past. The friends Pamela Oudgeest (Sylvia Millecam) and Karin van Praag (Camilla Braaksma) meet the men Sjaak Massini (Huub Stapel) and Willem Termeulen (Peter Bolhuis) in the bachelor bar / disco Cupido. All four are looking for fun and a bit of happiness. To impress, the men boast about their jobs and embellish their backgrounds.