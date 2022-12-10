Not Available

Sjans

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Twenty-six-part comedy series about four bachelors, who all want something better and more beautiful. They try to find happiness by boasting and lying about their past. The friends Pamela Oudgeest (Sylvia Millecam) and Karin van Praag (Camilla Braaksma) meet the men Sjaak Massini (Huub Stapel) and Willem Termeulen (Peter Bolhuis) in the bachelor bar / disco Cupido. All four are looking for fun and a bit of happiness. To impress, the men boast about their jobs and embellish their backgrounds.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images