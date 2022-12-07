Sjit Happens

Not Available

Follow the lads in an apartment on Vesterbro in Copenhagen. It's a party, lots of sex, rag tag dates and everyday problems that constantly puts friendship to the test in the small commune where Mads Emil and Olau live. And then there is Øland, who in reality does not live with the boys, but is the strange neighbor who always hangs out - whether he is welcome or not. See how it goes in the first episode when Mads's hot-ass sister Ane suddenly is moving in and overturning the boys' lives.