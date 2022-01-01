Not Available

Skal vi danse? is the Norwegian edition of the British television series, Strictly Come Dancing and the American television series, Dancing with the Stars. It is produced by Monster Entertainment and broadcast on TV 2 Jon Peder Olrud and Geir Bie were producers in the first season. The second and third seasons were produced by Ingvild Daae. The series premiered on TV 2 on January 15, 2006. Skal vi danse? in Norwegian means shall we dance?. Dancing celebrities with professional dancers and companies are reviewed by a panel of judges and the TV viewers. Each pair consists of a celebrity and a professional dancer and the one with the fewest votes does not participate in the next round. The series has had high ratings in Norway, with an average of between 600,000 and 700,000 viewers. The record with 733,000 viewers on average in the season premiere was reached for the first program of series 4. Only the final episodes of each series have had higher numbers.