Sket Dance is a manga series written and illustrated by Kenta Shinohara and serialized, beginning in July 2007, in Shueisha's manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump. Sket Dance won the 55th annual Shogakukan Manga Award in 2009 for best shōnen manga. An anime adaptation, produced by Tatsunoko, premiered on April 7, 2011 on TV Tokyo.