Desperate to capture the heart of her friend, Gong Xi gives up on college to support Bu Puo Shang's dream of stardom. Through odd jobs, Gong Xi launches Shang into fame, only to be betrayed. Vowing vengeance, Gong Xi auditions for the biggest talent agency, determined to out-shine her backstabbing friend. Meanwhile, fellow talent Dun He Lian disapproves of Gong Xi's motives, but can't help but fall for her. Revenge never tasted so sweet!