Skippy welcomes you to the Waratah National Park. Follow the life at Ranger Headquarters with the Hammond family. Matt Hammond (Ed Devereaux), the father and recently widowed; Mark (Ken James) and Sonny (Garry Pankhurst), the sons; Clancy (Liza Goddard), Sonny's best friend; Jerry King (Tony Bonner), the Flight Ranger and of course Skippy (Phil Judd - provided the tsch, tsch voice). Based in country New South Wales, Australia (this is known from several mentions of the city of Sydney). This was the first production done by Fauna Studios. Awards: Logie Penguin Cobb and Co Company - for promoting the Australian Entertainment Industry Memorabilia: Money boxes, books and comics were released during the series. A Waratah Park was opened near Sydney in the Ku-Ring-Gai National Park at Terrey Hills. It is situated north of Sydney Habour Bridge (about 20 mins or so). You can contact the Park at: Waratah Park Namba Rd Duffys Forrest NS