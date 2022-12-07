Not Available

In the year 2251, the earth has been shattered into tens of millions of aimlessly drifting blocks around the earth's core. Oslo, a power-hungry dictator, controls this land, referred to as Skyland. Oslo possesses telekinetic, or "Seijin" powers that have allowed him to seize control of water, the most precious resource on Skyland. Mila, who also possesses "Seijin" powers, has been imprisoned by Oslo. Her children, Mahad, a rebelious teen with expert piloting skills and his sister, Lena, a young female with advanced Seijin Powers, with the help of the private resistence are going to attempt the free their mother from Oslo's evil grasp and destroy the dreaded Sphere. Will they be able to accomplish such a task?