Where do horror movie slashers head for a higher education? Just in time for Halloween, G4’s welcomes you to “Slasher School” – the only place the murderous, undead, and possessed can go to learn the fine art of the flashy kill. All week long Attack of the Show presents new episodes of AOTS‘s first original animated series. Featuring the voices of AOTS hosts Kevin Pereira, Olivia Munn, and Blair Butler, “Slasher School” brings you the most inept group of supernatural slashers since Dr. Giggles and Jack Frost. Be warned – it will get bloody. Also barfy. And there’s some nudity.