Slave Doll is a Japanese pornographic original video animation created by Otakey Sasaki and released in 2000. The series revolves around Aki, a busty android maid constructed by the Gene Corporation. Her function, besides being a household maid, is the collection of male genetic material through sexual means, after which it is saved, possibly for species preservation. Slave Doll was followed by a sequel, Slave Doll II released in 2001 and produced by Beam Entertainment.