Not Available

Slayers

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sorcery Genius Lina Inverse is a redheaded heroine with a hot temper and insatiable appetite for food. She is well known as the "Enemy of all who Live", the Dragon Spooker, Dramatta, and the Bandit killer. She roams from town to town in search of treasure and food. During her travels she acquires a cadre of able, but quarrelsome companions: Gourry, a big, blond, caring, but dumb knight; Zelgadis, a once-human chimera who practices shamanic magic; and Amelia, a justice preaching Princess. Together they make short work of the hordes of bandits, golems, werewolves, trolls, mercenaries, monsters/demons and evil spirits their enemies send after them. Although faced with formidable foes, the crew battles on, whether it be for justice, power, money, a cure, or food.

Cast

Yasunori Matsumoto
Megumi Hayashibara
Masami Suzuki
Yumiko Kobayashi
Hikaru Midorikawa

View Full Cast >

Images