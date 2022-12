Not Available

Sledge Hammer is the ultimate tough cop with a big gun, a parody of the type popularized by Clint Eastwood in the "Dirty Harry" films. Of course, though he claims "I know what I'm doing," his cases are usually solved by his female partner, Dori Doreau, if she can only keep him from being suspended for shooting a jaywalker or litterer with his giant pearl-handled .44 Magnum.