Not Available

MTV’s “Slednecks” is a weekly half-hour, comedic docu-series, following a group of ‘outdoor tough' friends living in the rural town of Wasilla, Alaska. With mountains and rivers as their playground, these close friends make the most of what they have while always having a blast doing it. Polar Bear plunges, airboating on ice, glacier parties, river wakeboarding, and human catapulting are just some of the action-packed adventures these 'Sled-necks' get into, while also navigating dramatic friendships and relationships in the prime of their lives.