Sleepy Hollow

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sketch Films

Ichabod Crane awakes from the throes of death 250 years in the future where he must solve a mystery dating back to the founding fathers. Due to a blood spell cast on a battlefield during the Revolution, the infamous headless horseman is revived along with Crane, and the murderous rider embarks on a bloody rampage in present-day Sleepy Hollow. Ichabod realizes that he must act quickly, for the headless horseman is only the first of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Detective Abbie Mills, a woman familiar with supernatural experiences, forms a bond with Crane as they try to stop an increasingly vicious cycle of evil.

Cast

Tom MisonIchabod Crane
Oona YaffeMolly Thomas
Lyndie GreenwoodJenny Mills
Janina GavankarDiana Thomas
Rachel MelvinAlex Norwood
Jerry MacKinnonJake Wells

Images

