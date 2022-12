Not Available

A whodunit game show with a comedic twist. Each week host Cal Wilson is joined by a special guest comedian, who is given a crash course in criminology. Their task, to solve a murder in front of a live studio audience, but what sort of detective will they be? With styles and techniques that will test even the most hardened criminal, the guest detectives have no script, they rely on witness interviews, footage flashbacks, forensic evidence and their own observations.