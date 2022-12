Not Available

What's the best way to understand how something works? Slice it in half! John McCalmont and Budd Kelley use a variety of incredible tools to literally slice objects apart, layer by layer, and explore their inner workings. From the macro to the micro, SLICED unveils the secret functions of the most complex machines, fastest engines and biggest structures, to reveal the mysteries of how these objects work by looking at them in a whole new way.