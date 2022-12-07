Not Available

SlideShow is a spontaneous entertainment show which sees two teams of Australian personalities and improvisers compete in a series of games. It’s loud and fun – with unpredictably hilarious results! Hosted by Grant Denyer, this riotous new program takes its cue from favourite board and parlour games, requiring teams to improvise songs, dances, mimes and sketches. Acclaimed comedians Cal Wilson and Toby Truslove are Slide Show’s fearless team captains. Each week they recruit well-known Australian personalities who dare to venture out of their comfort zone for the viewer’s entertainment. Rounding out the teams will be some of Melbourne, Australia and the world’s best improvisers to whom audiences will warm for their quick wit and generous humour.