Slime Time Live was a popular Nikelodeon children's game show. It ran over 8 seasons from 2000 until 2003, and aired in the afternoon. Winning teams were slimed in a process called The Big Shaboozie. Losing teams, and some guests, received a pie in the face. Celebrity guests, including Aaron Carter, Dana Carvey, and David Arquette, were also at risk of being slimed. It was presented by Dave Aizer, Jonah Travick, and Jessica Holmes. It was replaced by the similar game show, Splat!