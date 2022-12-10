Slow Boat Home

Not Available

Cheung Po-seng is a man with grandiose aims but puny talents, putting the seafood restaurant run by his father out of business. As Po-seng feels down-hearted, his close associate Kate Cheng, a female TV producer, remains steadfast with loyalty to him, fighting with him side-by-side all along. When a career woman Heidi Kwok returns to town to help her mother run the holiday home business, she attempts to woo the naive Po-seng to make his business go away. However, Heidi's first love, Ching Lai-wing, catches wind of her plan and refuses to see her succeed.