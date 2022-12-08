Slow Boat Home

Not Available

CHEUNG PO-SANG (Raymond Wong), who was born and raised in Cheung Chau, is a man with grandiose aims but puny talents, putting the seafood restaurant run by his father CHEUNG SING-MUI (Yueh Hua) out of business. As PO-SANG feels down-hearted, his close associate CHENG PO-PO (Aimee Chan), a female TV producer, remains steadfast with loyalty to him, fighting with him side-by-side all along. Even when PO-SANG suffers from a fracture due to a boating accident and becomes physically disabled, PO-PO is willing to push the wheelchair for him. On the other hand, KWOK HEI-MAN (Selena Li) gives up her own career all of a sudden and returns to Cheung Chau, helping her mother IP WING-SHAN (Susan Tse) run the holiday home rental business. It turns out that HEI-MAN has secretly joined hands with some outsiders, planning to develop a hotel conglomerate. HEI-MAN also attempts to have an affair with PO-SANG, trying to make PO-PO go away. What HEI-MAN has done is noticed by her first love CHING LAI-WING (Ruco Chan), who cannot put up with it, as such, he and PO-PO become fellow sufferers, commiserating with each other. As PO-PO is about to give up verifying her parentage and return to the USA, unexpectedly, a sudden reversal of the holiday home acquisition process occurs……