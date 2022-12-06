Not Available

Take the banal, the irrelevant and the downright silly, add a female perspective, pour in a hefty dose of comic timing, stir well, and what do you get? Smack the Pony. The team of Sally Phillips, Doon MacKichan and Fiona Allen play on women's neuroses (snogging, pubic hair and size of boobs, not necessarily in that order), their preoccupations (finding a man, finding a man and finding a man), their weaknesses (Marks & Spencer, fashion and men) and their competitiveness (more covert than that of the male of the species, and therefore far more deadly). The spoof dating agency clips take in the full range of stereotypes and unfailingly hit the spot.