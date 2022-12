Not Available

Small Empires with Alexis Ohanian is a weekly show that visits rising New York City startups and provides never-before-seen access to the men and women building our future. Who is Alexis Ohanian? In 2005, he co-founded "the internet's front page" Reddit and then went on to launch companies like Breadpig and The Hipmunk. He's also an activist for net neutrality and an all-around charming guy. Watch every episode at theverge.com/video/small-empires