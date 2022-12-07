Not Available

Small Time Gangster

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Wickedly funny and totally addictive, SMALL TIME GANGSTER follows the journey of Tony Piccolo, an average Aussie bloke who works hard to support his wife and two kids. They think he’s a whizz at cleaning carpets – but Tony’s real profession, as a brutal standover man, takes ‘cleaning’ to a whole new level. When his two worlds collide, he’s going to need a damn sight more than cleaning fluid to clear up the mess.

Cast

Gia Carides
Gary Sweet
Sacha Horler
Geoff Morrell
Samuel Johnson
Steve Le Marquand

View Full Cast >

Images