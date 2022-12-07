Not Available

Wickedly funny and totally addictive, SMALL TIME GANGSTER follows the journey of Tony Piccolo, an average Aussie bloke who works hard to support his wife and two kids. They think he’s a whizz at cleaning carpets – but Tony’s real profession, as a brutal standover man, takes ‘cleaning’ to a whole new level. When his two worlds collide, he’s going to need a damn sight more than cleaning fluid to clear up the mess.