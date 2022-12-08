Smallest Room in the House

Not Available

Comedians talking about their lives and offering insights on the issues and struggles that made them who they are. In a half hour, in front of a small audience of about 30. Each performer faced issues such as their heroin addiction, eating disorders, the search for identity as an immigrant, cancer, the need for love at the cost of self or being the child of parents who survived the holocaust, to mention but a few. They all managed to make it touching, compelling and humourous. Shot with 4 cameras (2 Peds 2 H/Held) in a studio the size of a 2 car garage (hence the title).