T.J. Henderson (Tahj Mowry) is a high school sophmore. He isn't just a regular one though. He is a ten-year old tenth grader! After being promoted to high school, T.J. deals with the usual problems of fitting in as a genius, while being a little kid in a big school. He can figure anything out, and homeworks a sinch. Well, one thing he can't figure out is what's wrong with his brother? Marcus (Jason Weaver) is in the same grade as T.J., which only embarrasses him. Especially since T.J. always rubs in his genius factor. Marcus also deals with problems, such as finding a steady date, and doing homework ... make that getting T.J. to do his homework. There's also Marcus' goofy friend Mo. Mo (Omar Gooding, "Hangin' With Mr. Cooper", "Zoe") always seems to be annoying T.J.'s dad Floyd (John Marshall Jones, "John Doe"), with his goofy, and pointless ideas. Floyd himself deals with troubles. He owns his own business, always putting in hard work in at work, as well as at home! After his wife di