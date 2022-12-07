Smart Travels with Rudy Maxa

Not Available

From the famous city of Michelangelo's David to Paris's neon nightlife to cozy village churches, Smart Travels—Europe features Rudy Maxa's picks of the best of Europe. Public television's first HDTV series, the 52 half-hour episodes are a new take on the Old World. Host Rudy Maxa models hassle-free ways of getting to great places, discovering the continent's vitality and character, and plotting a memorable, independent trip. Maxa, a well-known travel personality, writer and lecturer, is an MSNBC business travel columnist, a Pulitzer Prize nominated reporter and the original host of public radio’s “The Savvy Traveler.”