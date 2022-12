Not Available

Everyone's favorite game, Super Smash Brothers Melee, has been up and running for years, and the number of players has been steadily increasing. Now, a gamer by the username "Super64" has entered a tournament, but a little surprise is waiting for him. Join Super64 in his quest to reach his ultimate goal in the first installment of one of the only continuing Smash Brothers machinimas, "Smashtasm"! It'll be smashtastic.