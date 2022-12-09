Smile (2015)

Not Available

Can you imagine having teeth so damaged it hampers leading a normal life? Some individuals have such poor dental conditions that they can’t fathom dating, working or even leaving homes due to the extreme distress, pain and embarrassment they experience daily. Now, Lifetime is offering these people a second chance with "Smile," an all-new makeover series documenting the emotional, psychological and physical journey of transformative dental procedures. Over the span of six hour-long episodes, a team of renowned dentists will work with twelve patients from all over the country. The dentists include New York-based Dr. Amir Ahmadi, Dr. Debra Glassman and Dr. Ramin Tabib, and Dr. Kimberly Knopf and Dr. Bill Dorfman in Los Angeles. Facing some of the most challenging dental conditions they’ll ever see, these specialists apply their expertise to restore their clients’ smiles, giving them the ability to reclaim their confidence and pride.