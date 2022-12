Not Available

Smile Mom covers the reconciliation & love stories of 3 mothers and daughters. Jo Bok Hee (Lee Mi-Sook) is dealt with a huge blow when her successful daughter, Shin Dal Rae (Kang Min-Kyung), is diagnosed with an incurable disease. Kang Shin Young (Yun Jung-Hee) is betrayed when her husband, Shin Muh Roo (Lee Jae-Hwang ), continues to meet his first love, Hwang Bo Mi (Ko Eun-Mi). When he enters the race for congressman, she runs against him.