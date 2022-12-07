Smiling Pasta

Not Available

Xiao Shi is a girl who has gone through many short relationships, not one lasting more than 3 months hence, she is cursed with a three-month curse. One day, a famous idol, He Qun runs past, bumps into her, and they end up "kissing" infront of the Paparazzi. To avoid a bad reputation, He Qun's manager declared Xiao Shi as He Qun's girlfriend of one year and fiancée. Thus, a love contract was made. This story is about how the couple learns to like each other after having disagreements in the beginning, as well as fighting the injustices the media throw at them. Will Xiao Shi finally break her 3 month curse?