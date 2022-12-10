Smooth Talker

Not Available

Apart from succeeding his father as the owner of the social club, Hau Tak-sze is also a mediator, smoothing things out with unconventional measures for people from all walks of life. Due to a divorce case, he gets to know Mo Sui-yee, who is in the process of divorcing her cheating ex-husband. Through Sui-yee, Tak-sze also becomes acquainted with her sister, cousin, and co-worker. But just as they are becoming close, Sui-yee's ex-husband reappears, and their lives and relationships are driven to the brink of destruction...