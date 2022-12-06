Not Available

SM:TV Live was the ITV's answer to Live and Kicking. First broadcast in 1998, SMTV was tipped to be just another Saturday Morning Program. Ant, Dec and Cat were the original presenters trying their hardest to pull viewers across from BBC1. At first, nobody watched it. But ITV didn't give up that easily and in 1999, SMTV got the nod for a second series. The show was revamped with a new set and sketches. It also used the stars who would later be on CD:UK unlike before. Then 6 months into recomission of the 2nd season, ratings reached a record high for any show. And these figures kept up until Ant and Dec left in 2001. SMTV put Live and Kicking out of business!Anyway, Ant and Dec left and viewers worried about the future of the show. Someone from Hollyoaks I think he was James Redmond joined Cat but he is best forgetting about then he got sacked and Tess Daly and Brian Dowlingjoined Cat. Tess and Cat always argued and Tess wasn't budging so Cat Deeleycalled it a day. H and Claire joined T