A compelling new documentary series that reveals the alarming scale and relentless tide of smuggling at UK Borders. We are the prime destination for smuggled cigarettes in Europe and Europe's leading consumers of cocaine. The UK is a country of choice for 'Smugglers'. An island with 12,000 miles of coastline and some of the busiest ports in Europe, historically we have always been a tempting target for Smugglers. In past centuries, the commodities were rum and brandy, now organized criminal gangs make billions of pounds smuggling drugs, people and cigarettes. Wild Pictures, the makers of the acclaimed documentary series In the Line of Fire, Holloway, Wormwood Scrubs, and The Zoo, gained unique access to follow the work of specialist UK Border Agency and Police teams as they try to disrupt the smugglers' multi billion pound trade.