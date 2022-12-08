Not Available

From the mind of Rob Dyrdek comes a cooking competition show unlike any other, which takes mundane munchies and elevates it to a fully baked art-form! "Snack-Off" is a half hour strip cooking competition show where a group of amateur chefs battle it out in an array of "snack" inspired challenges. Host Eddie Huang brings his culinary skills and snack-expertise to help guide our contestants through these unique challenges. Then it's up to our three judges to decide each amateur chef's fate. The panel consists of supermodel and foodie fanatic Chrissy Tiegen, master chef Jason Quinn, and a third judge TBA. The contestants are all vying for a cash prize, their recipe published in the Snack-Off cookbook, and the coveted golden spork necklace!