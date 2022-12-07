Snakes In The City

Not Available

The tropical city of Durban has beaches, thousands of city-dwellers, and hundreds of venomous snakes. Simon Keys is not your usual snake handler. His job is to hunt down the world’s most dangerous snakes, but they’re not in the wild - they are in his city. It’s spring and South Africa’s east coast city of Durban is under siege. After six months of hibernation, thousands of deadly snakes breach the city walls in search for a food and a mate. The snake invasion sends a wave of panic across this urban jungle and the city’s last hope falls upon two unlikely heroes—Simon Keys and his wife Nadine.