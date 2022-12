Not Available

The husband-wife team of Jason and Sarah Clark run the family business -- Southeastern Reptile Rescue (SRR) in Orchard Hill, Georgia -- where they are licensed for nuisance wildlife removal, reptile adoption and wildlife education. This series follows the Clarks as they take 20 calls a day to roundup copperheads, cottonmouths, rattlesnakes, gators, lizards, and iguanas. The Clarks have one simple goal: "Preserving Nature One Snake at a Time."