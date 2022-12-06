Not Available

Snapphanar is a Swedish miniseries which aired in three parts on Sveriges Television during Christmas 2006, directed by Måns Mårlind and Björn Stein. The historical drama is about the Snapphane peasant rebel movement which fought against the Swedish rule of Scania in the 17th century. The "Snapphanar" was a rebellion people, who fought secretly for Denmark during 1660-1700. The miniseries were criticised by historians due to a perceived lack of historical accuracy. The Scanian nationalist attitudes portrayed in the series did not exist in the 17th century, and the term snapphane, which is used for self-identification in the series, was in fact a derogatory term used by Swedes.