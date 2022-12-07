Not Available

Each episode of ``Snipers'' focuses on a particular story of the men and women who fight the solitary war as a sniper. Experts of stealth and stalking, they can kill with a single shot from nearly a mile, or creep within yards of an enemy target remaining virtually invisible. Starting with American snipers in the Revolutionary War and ending with 21st-century snipers and the latest technology at the U.S. Army Sniper School, British Royal Marines and Russian Red Army snipers, the series goes inside the lives of these killers.