"Snooki & JWOWW" follows Jersey Shore BFF's- Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley as they start a new chapter in their lives and take over Jersey City. In this 12-episode series, the real-life besties move in together to take on their next big adventure: Adulthood! JWOWW's romance with Roger is getting serious and only time will tell what the future holds for their relationship. As for Snooki's future, she's not only engaged, she's pregnant! When the two first decided to move in together, they thought it would be a couple of BFF's living it up in the city. But little did they know what life had in store for them. Now, as two women on the verge of adulthood, they're having one last hurrah all while navigating the radical changes that life can throw at you. And as Snooki and JWOWW soon discover, with your best friend by your side, there's nothing you can't face.