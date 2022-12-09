Not Available

now Job was a CTV sitcom set in a ski lodge in the Laurentians, and starred Jack Creley as the manager, surrounded by an inept, sex-obsessed staff. The volatile chef Jean Paul, lorded over his kitchen; Gigi was the peasant maid; the regal, dark-haired beauty, Renee, worked in hotel management; the hotel manager was Melvin Courtney; the spaced-out bell captain was Bernard; the randy ski instructor was Bobby; and the recreation director/frustrated comic was Harold. Last but not least was the German pastry chef, Hilda. Thrown together, the Snow Job regulars had just as many little intrigues among them as what the hotel's guests- looking for excitement at this singles' bar in the snow- had in mind.