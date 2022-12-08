Not Available

The story recounts the experiences of Zhou Wen, a graduate of Whampoa Military Academy for rich kids. After killing Japanese that was there at that time he was captured and sentenced to death, but due to the fact that his dad has a lot of political power in the area, he was able to escape death and changed his name to Zhou Wei Guo. He was willing to give up fame and fortune, endure hardships, joined the military, and was very successful in combat and created the first group of soldiers to create the special operation task force known as "Snow Leopard" to fight off the Japanese during WWII.