Snow White

Ma Young Hee (Kim Jung Hwa) has been in love with her best friend Han Jin Woo (Yeon Jung Hoon) since the first time they met in high school. Han Jin Woo, on the other hand, does not see Young Hee's love for him and blindly goes out with other girls in front of her. On a trip to Japan, Young Hee meets a young man on the street who takes her back to his apartment since she is drunk. Young Hee accuses this man of raping her even though he didn't, but before she can rightfully press charges, he runs away as the government officials of Japan chase him down for an expired visa. Upon returning to Korea, Jin Woo stops by her apartment and introduces his younger brother, Han Sun Woo (Lee Wan) who just happens to be the young man she met in Japan. Jin Woo asks if Sun Woo may stay at her place, and Young Hee accepts out of love for Jin Woo. The story unfolds as a sudden high school classmate of Young Hee, Jang Hee Won, (Oh Seung Hyun), begins to court Jin Woo.