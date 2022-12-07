Snowdonia 1890

Not Available

Produced by the team behind Coal House, the programme transports the families back to the late 19th century and a completely different way of life in the Nantlle Valley. They live in two cramped smallholdings in the shadow of Snowdon, looking out over the Irish Sea, and face a daily battle against the elements to put food on the table. The real-life drama sees them toil the land and sweat the quarry-face as they struggle to cope with ordinary life over a century ago. But, in an area steeped in tradition, they also receive the support of a network of neighbours - including a sheep farmer, shopkeeper and minister - all played by real-life characters from the surrounding communities.