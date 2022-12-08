Not Available

Although at first unwillingly, Jo and Gong later become the best of sister/brother-in-law. They depend on each other for help, trouble, and fun. Oh Yuhn Soo, Jo’s wife, is grateful at the happy relationship, but things go astray when Gong grows a greater affection for Jo. When Gong confesses her feelings for Jo, the two start to grow apart. Although they later end up in the same police department, they try hard to avoid eachother, and Oh starts to realize the reason why. Kim Rae Won is Gong’s friend and the son of a rich hotel owner. Although he knows that Gong likes her brother-in-law, he never gives up his feelings for her. Things seem to turn out alright when Gong starts to date Kim and forget about Jo, but her sister Oh dies. The dangerous yet innocent love for her brother-in-law puts Gong in a terrible situation…how is love different in a family?