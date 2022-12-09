So Awkward

Not Available

A sitcom about three very academically bright, but socially awkward 13 year old girls, trying to make sense of life, boys and fitting in. Straight A, super-nerds LILY, MARTHA and JAS are an inseparable trio, bound together by brains, loyalty and embarrassment. While other girls their age are going to parties, netball practice and sleepovers, Lily, Martha and Jas are busy with chess club, homework and Friday nights in watching documentaries. They just don’t fit in with their peers and they don’t want to. They obsess over their grades, are baffled by teen trends, and have absolutely no understanding of boys. In spite of their ups and downs they are learning that it’s not only ok to be different, it’s important. They have their own unique take on the world and, crucially, they have each other. While they might be the three smartest girls in the class, they’ve got a lot to learn. But that doesn’t stop them from trying…