So Chic With Steven & Chris

Steven Sabados and Chris Hyndman are designers who have created a TV career for themselves by hosting shows where they help people in need of interior design or fashion advice. It's the guys' fashion expertise that takes center stage in this series. Each episode features two women -- sisters, co-workers and stay-at-home moms are featured -- in need of fashion makeovers. Each woman pairs with one of the hosts to shop for a head-to-toe makeover, and the goal for both women is to be "so chic." But the ladies aren't on equal footing with the budget -- one is given $500 and the other receives $2,000. The higher amount allows fashion dreams to be indulged, while the lower figure forces a creative makeover without breaking the bank. Along the way, Steven and Chris offer the women shopping tips that viewers can also adopt.